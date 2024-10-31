WhatsApp's new Lists feature makes organizing chats easier and more personal

WhatsApp is launching a new way to organize your chats into custom categories, expanding on the addition of chat filters earlier this year.

The new Lists feature will allow users to create, edit, and organise lists of their chats, allowing you to, for example, separate work and personal chats, or keep family chats in one place.

Users will be able to create a list by tapping the plus button in the filter bar at the top of the chats tab. Both group and individual chats can be added to a list, which is then displayed in the filter bar. And once a list is created, users will be able to access editing options for the list with a long press.

Lists expands on and replace chat filters, which allowed users to view four pre-set groupings of chats: All, Unread, Favorites, and Groups.

The rollout of WhatsApp Lists begins today, and the company says the new feature will be available to all users “in the coming weeks” – though we don’t have a specific date for when the new feature will be available to everyone.

It’s been a big year for the world’s most popular messaging app, as Meta continues to update WhatsApp in the hopes of retaining the top spot.

Updates like Lists aren’t groundbreaking on their own, but they do allow WhatsApp to stay competitive, especially as native cross-platform communication gets easier and easier.

Earlier this year, Apple finally adopted the RCS standard for texting, allowing for easier multimedia communication between iPhone and Android phones – the exact niche WhatsApp targets.

In turn, WhatsApp got a handful of new video tools in March, a redesign in May, as well as other updates throughout the year like new features for its Windows app and the aforementioned chat filters.

Furthermore, we’ve heard rumors all year that WhatsApp may bring greater integration with AI toolsets like Samsung Galaxy AI, or Meta’s own AI features, as well as an AirDrop-style file sharing system.

It’s clear that Meta are keen to keep people on WhatsApp as cross-platform relations improve and AI brings new features to native messaging apps – but for now, we’re just looking forward to trying out Lists for ourselves.

For the latest updates, be sure to keep up with our dedicated WhatsApp coverage, as well as our phones coverage.