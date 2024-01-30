Sony Xperia 1 VI leak suggests it could get a major camera and zoom boost

The launch of Sony’s next-gen Xperia 1 VI may just be around the corner as marketing material for the flagship smartphone recently leaked.

Posted on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) by notable leaker Insider Sony, images show the upcoming device will see a major camera upgrade when compared to Xperia 1 V. It’ll have not one, not two, but three 48MP lenses on the back, enabling high-resolution photography for the entire trio. Each of the three will have an Exmor T for mobile image sensor; the same kind found on the Xperia 1 V’s main lens. What’s unique about the tech is it allows the phone to take in more light when taking a picture while also “significantly [reducing] image noise.” Now that high level of quality is being spread to the rest of the group.

Hardware specs

In a follow-up post, Insider Sony details the specifications of each camera.

The main lens houses an Exmor T 1/1.4-inch sensor with a “large aperture of f/1.4”. This setup should help the camera collect more light, useful for low-light scenarios. It sports a 2x optical zoom and support for Dual-PD AF (Dual Phase Detection autofocus). Basically, it lets the camera focus on the subject more accurately and faster than devices without the feature. Other notable features include the ability to record 1080p supported by EIS (electronic image stability) to keep shots stable.

Sony Xperia 1 VI (Mark 6) Spec’s“Read thread for complete breakdown so you can understand with the help of (Bing AI)”Exmor T 1/1.4 48M 1.12μm Full-pixel Dual-PD AF + 24mm w/ 2x ISZ (48mm)Exmor T 1/2.7 48M 0.6μm 2x2 On-chip lens AF + 14-18mmExmor T 1/2.7 48M 0.6μm 2x2… pic.twitter.com/zx3iykVvnNJanuary 28, 2024 See more

Next is the ultra-wide camera. It comes equipped with an Exmor T 1/2.7-inch sensor sporting a “focal length of 14-18mm”; perfect for those far-off shots. The lens has an on-chip autofocus feature that also allows it to quickly and accurately focus on a subject. How its performance compares to Dual-PD AF is unknown at this moment.

The last camera, as you have probably already guessed, is the telephoto option. Similar to the previous lens, it has an Exmor T 1/2.7-inch sensor with the same on-chip autofocus. Its highlight, according to Insider Sony, will be the lens' 6x zoom. They claim the telephoto camera will have “amazing levels of detail thanks to its 48MP sensor”. The 6x hybrid optical zoom can only be accessed via sensor crop, however. Without the crop, the telephoto maxes out at 3x optical zoom.

More to come

That's pretty much all we know about the Xperia 1 VI. There are multiple comments on the X post from other users asking for more information on the device’s specifications, its release date, and if it’ll have special AI-powered features like other flagship phones. Insider Sony responded to most stating that this is all the info out there at the moment. Luckily, we may not have to wait very long to learn more.

News site NotebookCheck points out there was another leak last September hinting the Xperia 1 VI will be officially unveiled at MWC Barcelona 2024 on February 28th. But it may be shown off a bit earlier because the leaker also posted an image advertising Sony’s MWC 2024 event which will be held on February 26. Either way, we’ll just have to wait a few weeks to learn what the Xperia 1 VI is bringing to 2024.

While you wait, be sure to check out TechRadar's roundup of the best camera phones for 2024.