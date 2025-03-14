Some iPhone 16e owners are reporting Bluetooth audio issues that could be an iOS problem

Some iPhone 16e users are experiencing Bluetooth bugs

Audio can sometimes stutter or cut out, according to the reports

It’s unclear what exactly is causing this issue, Apple hasn't yet responded

Apple’s iPhone 16e is a complete revamp of the iPhone SE, improving Apple’s budget handset in almost every way. But there’s one area where the new device is apparently struggling for some, prompting widespread complaints from users.

The issue seems to be centered on the iPhone 16e’s Bluetooth audio capabilities. Specifically, many users have noticed that audio from the phone will occasionally stutter or cut out entirely when they are connected to a Bluetooth speaker or headphones. According to some reports, the bug appears when you hook up the phone to multiple Bluetooth devices at the same time.

The problem has been documented by a number of people on Reddit, X, and Apple’s official support forums. These complaints seem to go back a few weeks, suggesting that they might have been present when the iPhone 16e launched in mid-February. We've asked Apple for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Similar problems don’t seem to be occurring in other devices in the iPhone 16 range in any great numbers, suggesting that the problem could be limited to Apple’s latest phone.

Cause unknown

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

When Apple launched the iPhone 16e, it became the first iPhone to come with Apple’s C1 chip, a cellular modem that handles 5G connectivity. But if you’re thinking that new chip might have something to do with the problem, that’s probably wide of the mark.

That’s because past rumors have claimed that Apple is working on its own in-house Bluetooth chip, but that this is still not ready for production. That means Bluetooth is still handled by other components, just as in other iPhones that are seemingly unaffected by this bug.

That means the cause is still something of a mystery. It’s unclear if the issue relates to iOS (and if so, how), although some users have claimed that updating to the latest iOS 18.3.2 patch does not resolve the problem.

Some users have contacted Apple’s support team, so hopefully the company is aware and working on a fix. With iOS 18.4 on the horizon, we’ve got our fingers crossed this widely reported bug gets swiftly squashed.