Some iPhone 16e owners are reporting Bluetooth audio issues that could be an iOS problem

News
By published

Stuttering audio and dropped connections

Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW
(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)
  • Some iPhone 16e users are experiencing Bluetooth bugs
  • Audio can sometimes stutter or cut out, according to the reports
  • It’s unclear what exactly is causing this issue, Apple hasn't yet responded

Apple’s iPhone 16e is a complete revamp of the iPhone SE, improving Apple’s budget handset in almost every way. But there’s one area where the new device is apparently struggling for some, prompting widespread complaints from users.

The issue seems to be centered on the iPhone 16e’s Bluetooth audio capabilities. Specifically, many users have noticed that audio from the phone will occasionally stutter or cut out entirely when they are connected to a Bluetooth speaker or headphones. According to some reports, the bug appears when you hook up the phone to multiple Bluetooth devices at the same time.

The problem has been documented by a number of people on Reddit, X, and Apple’s official support forums. These complaints seem to go back a few weeks, suggesting that they might have been present when the iPhone 16e launched in mid-February. We've asked Apple for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Similar problems don’t seem to be occurring in other devices in the iPhone 16 range in any great numbers, suggesting that the problem could be limited to Apple’s latest phone.

Cause unknown

Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

When Apple launched the iPhone 16e, it became the first iPhone to come with Apple’s C1 chip, a cellular modem that handles 5G connectivity. But if you’re thinking that new chip might have something to do with the problem, that’s probably wide of the mark.

That’s because past rumors have claimed that Apple is working on its own in-house Bluetooth chip, but that this is still not ready for production. That means Bluetooth is still handled by other components, just as in other iPhones that are seemingly unaffected by this bug.

That means the cause is still something of a mystery. It’s unclear if the issue relates to iOS (and if so, how), although some users have claimed that updating to the latest iOS 18.3.2 patch does not resolve the problem.

Some users have contacted Apple’s support team, so hopefully the company is aware and working on a fix. With iOS 18.4 on the horizon, we’ve got our fingers crossed this widely reported bug gets swiftly squashed.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Freelance Contributor

Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10 users are reporting speaker volume issues – are you affected?
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background
Everything missing from the iPhone 16e, including MagSafe and Photographic Styles
Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW
The iPhone 16e doesn’t have MagSafe, but apparently Apple thinks you didn’t want it anyway
a render image of the Apple C1 modem chip
Apple’s C1 chip could be a big deal for iPhones – here’s why
Apple iPhone 16e
iPhone 16e: price, design, Apple Intelligence, and everything you need to know
Apple iPhone 16 Review
The iPhone 17 might miss out on Apple’s latest new feature – but it’s not one you’d expect
Latest in Phones
Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW
Some iPhone 16e owners are reporting Bluetooth audio issues that could be an iOS problem
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could resurrect an intriguing camera feature
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest iPhone 17 Pro Max leak may have given us another look at its upcoming redesign
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be in line for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-level camera upgrade
Three iPhones on a green and blue background showing trails on Apple Maps
iOS 18.4 will give your iPhone a much-needed maps upgrade – but only if you're in the EU
Google Pixel 9
Android 16 could bring an improved Samsung DeX-style desktop mode to more phones
Latest in News
Garmin Instinct 3 in Neotropic Green
"I'm an idiot": Garmin user reveals how fixing one setting completely changed their training after months of making no progress
The main battle pass characters in Fortnite Lawless, including Midas, Sub Zero and a large wolf-man
You'll finally be able to play Fortnite on Windows 11 Arm-powered laptops as Epic Games partners with Qualcomm
DeepSeek on an iPhone
OpenAI calls on US government to ban DeepSeek, calling it ‘state-subsidized’ and ‘state-controlled’
Apple iPhone 16e REVIEW
Some iPhone 16e owners are reporting Bluetooth audio issues that could be an iOS problem
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
MassJacker malware targets those looking for pirated software
Stress
Complexity of IT systems could be increasing security risks for businesses
More about phones
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could resurrect an intriguing camera feature
The Anker 313 Charger Stand is angled slightly to the right. It&#039;s sitting on a cement block against a pink background.

I tested Anker’s cheapest wireless charging stand, and I can’t argue with the value, even if it’s not fast with today’s phones
Upeak Sport Strap on Apple Watch, leaning on plinth on desk with pink background

The Upeak Sport Strap is so comfortable I forgot I was wearing my Apple Watch – but it’s not the most premium band out there
See more latest
Most Popular
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
MassJacker malware targets those looking for pirated software
The main battle pass characters in Fortnite Lawless, including Midas, Sub Zero and a large wolf-man
You'll finally be able to play Fortnite on Windows 11 Arm-powered laptops as Epic Games partners with Qualcomm
Garmin Instinct 3 in Neotropic Green
"I'm an idiot": Garmin user reveals how fixing one setting completely changed their training after months of making no progress
DeepSeek on an iPhone
OpenAI calls on US government to ban DeepSeek, calling it ‘state-subsidized’ and ‘state-controlled’
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 enters development as team promises to support Space Marine 2 'with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years'
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RX 9070 against a red two-tone background
Well, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series launch isn't going as smoothly as we thought - and it's because retailers have inflated prices
Mark and Devon sitting in a car in Severance season 2 episode 9
Severance season 2 episode 9 recap: 7 new theories I have about 'The After Hours', and answers for Mr Bailiff, devour feculence, Svalbard, and more
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
AMD describes its recent RDNA 4 GPU launch as 'unprecedented' and promises restocking the Radeon RX 9070 XT as 'priority number one'
Wix Printful
Wix teams up with Printful for in-house print-on-demand tools
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2025
I’ve tried the new Mercedes-Benz Superscreen – and its Google Gemini-powered smarts push EV infotainment to the next level