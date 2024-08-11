The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the real winner of the Paris Olympics – here's why

It’s hard to believe it, but the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will close on August 11, and the Paralympics will finish on September 8. After the medal events, Olympians and Paralympians will head back home … and they’ll all be carrying a new phone with them.

As with previous Olympic Games, Samsung is a sponsor and gave each Olympic and Paralympic Athlete a special edition of its latest folding flip phone. It’s aptly named Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition comes complete with a special edition leather Flip suitcase. It’s also a very limited run, with only about 17,000 of them made.

There is a good chance you’ve seen an unboxing of it on social, especially if you're on Olympic TikTok. If you’ve been watching the games, alongside the tremendous talent of each athlete, there is one thing in common among all who score bronze, silver, or gold. A victory selfie shot with a small, square-looking yellow phone – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition is much like the one you and I can buy, andyou can read our in-depth Z Flip 6 review. It’s the same Yellow shade available to all, with some custom graphics on the back – namely the Olympic and Paralympic logos, noting that Samsung is an official sponsor.

On the device, you’ll find the same Samsung OneUI atop Android, and many pre-loaded apps that would be useful while at the Olympic Village. It also has a custom boot screen with a note from Samsung to Paralympians and Olympians. The case itself displays a custom wallpaper on the front and offers a nice pop of color and some protection between the mix of plastic and leather. You can watch us unbox the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition below.

Aside from that, it’s the same Galaxy Z Flip 6, with a 3.4-inch cover screen and 6.7-inch main screen, both of which are AMOLEDs for a vibrant viewing experience. As far as cameras go, two lenses on the front come in handy when taking a selfie with an Olympic medal or just taking pics on a normal day. The 50-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra wide lenses both use the cover screen as an easy viewfinder.

Above, you can see some promotional photos of athletes using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition on the podium to take a selfie on one of the grandest stages in the world. If you’re keen to see the Olympic Edition of this folding phone or own one and aren’t an Olympian or a Paralympian, a few of them have been popping up on resale sites like eBay.

As I write this, I see well over a handful on eBay – some brand-new in the box and others slightly used – for as low as $1,500 (USD), but many with bids at a higher cost. You can see the search results for the phone here; some even call out the included e-sim with data to get started.

Of course, if you want to take a victory selfie yourself, you can get a standard Galaxy Z Flip 6, which boasts many of the same features minus the Paralympic or Olympic logos and no limited-edition case. From Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,099, but as always, there are several promotions and discounts available.