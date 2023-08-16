Samsung's newest update makes your Galaxy Z Fold 4 feel a lot more like a Fold 5

Samsung is rolling out new updates to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Tab S8-series, among others, the company has announced. These updates, bundled together as One UI 5.1.1, will bring them up to par on the software side with the new models launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

The company announced these updates via blog post, and the updates will come to all supported Samsung Galaxy foldable and tablet devices eventually, though the newest ones will get them first, of course.

The Fold 4 and Flip 4 will get an improved Flex Mode with a customizable Flex Mode Panel, much like with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both devices, as well as the Tab S8, will also get improved multi-tasking, including enhanced drag and drop between supported apps. You'll be able to drag a photo to the Messages app, for example.

Other than the updates rolling out to the foldables and tablets, Samsung is currently testing One UI 6, its update based on Android 14. The beta is currently live for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and brings iOS 16-like lock screen customization, a revamped notification center with new quick controls, and all the regular Android 14 features.

“Our mission with One UI is to reflect the unique preferences of our users in every aspect of their mobile experience,” Janghyun Yoon, executive vice president of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics said. “Every iteration of One UI responds to the needs of our user community, and we look forward to user feedback on One UI 6 as we create a richer, more intuitive experience for all.”

A reminder of promises kept

Samsung offers updates of up to five years on devices, including many of their smartphones and tablets ranging from the S-Series, the Z-Series, and even the cheaper A-Series devices, which are some of the best cheap phones you can buy.

This update policy is – aside from anything else – laudable for e-waste reasons, as it encourages people to stay on perfectly serviceable devices where with some other brands they would quickly feel the need to jump on a new device to get the best experience.

This reflects confidence that Samsung customers will be happy to use their devices a year, two, or even three down the line, which is a far cry from the times when Samsung phones would slow down and become unusable a year or two after launch.

Now, Samsung's telling customers they no longer need to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 to have the newest experience. Their Fold 4 and Flip 4 will do just fine. After writing both a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review and a Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, we can't help but agree with them.