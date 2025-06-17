Thought all wall chargers were equal? Think again – these quality models on sale for EOFY will have your tech topped up in no time

Wall plug chargers for phones have come a long way in the past 15 years. Having transitioned from USB-A to USB-C over that time, and passing through bouts of micro-USB and mini-USB use dependent on the phone (or Lightning for Apple users), we’re at a point where charging your phone is more accessible than ever with one unified port type. The only problem is that it’s tough for a casual user to know if their charger is giving them the right speed – but thankfully, fast charge wall plugs are currently on sale.

In the easiest terms, your phone may need a certain wattage to charge at its top speed, achieving the 50% in 30 minutes recharging time that many manufacturers offer (including Apple, Google and Samsung).

The problem is that these companies each offer fast charging with a different wattage requirement – Apple’s standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus charge at up to 27W for fast charging, while Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra charge at up to 45W. The numbers are all over the place – and your wall plug might not be netting you the fastest charge your phone is capable of.

Thankfully, just in time for the EOFY sales season, plenty of wall plugs have seen attractive discounts – and we’ve collected our favourites from trusted brands in this article, ranging from a modest 33W to a gigantic 200W for multi-device charging. Almost all of these chargers will be able to power your phone’s fast charging capabilities, and even if they don’t, they’ll still be faster than a charger with a USB-A plug.

If you need a quick charge on the go, I recommend taking a look at our page on the best power banks.

Anker 323 USB-C charger 33W: was AU$29.99 now AU$18.99 at Amazon Save AU$11 This neat little charger doesn’t take up much space and offers USB-A and USB-C ports, capable of fast charging most base model phones from Apple, Google and Samsung. It won’t achieve the maximum wattage requirements of fast charging on more high-end models (such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at 37W, or the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus/Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max at 45W), but it’s still a neat and cheap charger to have, especially as a travel solution.

Belkin BoostCharge Dual USB-C 60W: was AU$59.99 now AU$44.95 at Amazon Save AU$15.04 Belkin’s a pretty well trusted brand in the phone accessories market, and this phone charger might be attractive to you for that very reason. It offers a maximum output of 60W, via two 30W ports, so it’ll fast charge an iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 or Google Pixel 9 alongside a set of earbuds or a smartwatch without a hitch.

Ugreen USB-C Charger 65W: was AU$54.99 now AU$34.99 at Amazon Save AU$19.99 Outputting a maximum of 65W via either one of its USB-C ports (and a maximum of 22.5W via its USB-A port), this charger isn’t just capable of fast charging top iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices at the highest speed, it’s also worth considering as a laptop charger replacement with its compact size, provided you have a sufficiently capable USB-C cable and your laptop can charge via said cable.

Ugreen USB-C Charger 100W: was AU$79.99 now AU$59.99 at Amazon Save AU$20 A 100W charger might seem overkill, but if you’re thinking of simultaneously charging a laptop, phone, set of earbuds and a smartwatch, this is certainly a device to consider. The two top-most USB-C ports can output at a maximum of 100W, while the bottom USB-C port delivers up to 30W and the USB-A port up to 22.5W.

Ugreen USB-C Charger 200W: was AU$169.99 now AU$119.99 at Amazon Save AU$50 Okay, maybe this one is overkill, but it’s also intended for power users. Say you have a family that’s always fighting for the charger in the lounge room, or you’re a device hog like me, looking to quickly top up a laptop, phone, set of earbuds, headphones, keyboard, mouse, separate pair of headphones for my computer, Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch 2 console. This is the device for that, with its 200W capability servicing two 100W USB-C ports at the top, two 65W USB-C ports below, and two 22.5W USB-A ports at the bottom.