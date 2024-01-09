Anker’s new Qi2 wireless chargers are the perfect MagSafe alternatives for iPhone

Anker has recently launched several new Qi2-certified wireless chargers known collectively as the MagGo series.

The five currently available devices are split across three categories: regular wireless chargers, power banks, and robust charging stations. They all offer a wireless charging speed of 15W thanks to the aforementioned support of the Qi2 standard. This tech is further supplemented by a proprietary “AI-powered algorithm” and a Wireless PowerIQ feature, enabling more efficient charging. Hardware like these devices can run the risk of becoming really warm. To prevent overheating, Anker made some design choices, like creating a custom “Qi2 charging module” that allows for “faster dissipation”.

New chargers on the block

For the sake of brevity, we’re going to cover three of the more notable products in the line, starting with the MagGo Wireless Charging Station Foldable 3-in-1 ($110). As the name suggests, it can charge an iPhone on the main pad, an Apple Watch Series 9 on the small circular pad, and an AirPods case on the base. The company states it can power up the wearable from zero to 47 percent in just under 30 minutes. What’s more, it can be folded up to a size smaller than an Apple Magic Mouse.

Other charger options include the MagGo Wireless Charger Pad ($22) for iOS devices and the MagGo Wireless Charging Station 3-in-1 Pad, which has chargers branching out from a center stand. The latter doesn’t have a price tag as it’s not out yet. No word on when it’ll be released.

(Image credit: Anker)

Next, there's the MagGo Power Bank 10K ($90). This big brick houses a 10,000mAh battery that can hold 1.8 charges for an iPhone 15 Pro. It has a magnet on the front and a stand on the back to allow hands-free viewing. To make full use of the Power Bank 10K, Anker will send buyers a free magnetic phone case with each purchase. What’s interesting about the Power Bank 10K is that on its side is a tiny smart screen that gives a readout of the battery’s power level.

There's also the Power Bank 6.6K ($70). The difference with this model is it’s skinnier due to a smaller battery and it lacks the side screen.

Finally, we have the MagGo Magnetic Charging Station 8-in-1 orb ($100). It can power up to eight devices at once. You have a magnetic pad on the front for smartphones. On the back are three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and a pair of USB-A inputs. Despite having a lot going on, the orb is fairly compact, measuring 110 x 108 x 106mm (4.33 x 4.25 x 4.17in). In addition, it has a safety system to protect against dangerous hazards like overcurrent.

Future releases

As a reminder, everything here, minus the 3-in-1 Pad, is available to purchase on Anker’s website in either white or black. Other reports have claimed there will be a seventh product called the MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station. It’s unknown when the missing device will launch, so we have reached out to Anker for more details.

We also asked the company if there are plans for international release. At the time of writing, the MagGo series is exclusive to the United States. Nothing is set to launch in the UK. This story will be updated at a later time.

Until then, check out TechRadar's list of the best wireless chargers for 2024.