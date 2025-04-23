The Nothing Phone 3a proves premium phones don't need to cost big bucks – and this unmissable Amazon deal gets you one for just AU$745

A discount only a month after the launch of a truly impressive phone? There’s honestly nothing quite like the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, especially now that's now down to just AU$744.18 (from an already-affordable AU$850) on Amazon.

Puns aside, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is a brilliant Android handset. I’ve really enjoyed using it over the past month and although I have an article in the works on just how impressed I am with the phone, I will give you a little forward-sizzle – I like it more than what Samsung, Google and Apple are offering in this mid-range segment. If you want a capable, premium handset that’s below AU$1,000, I would recommend the Phone 3a Pro before anything else.

And when you can get the phone for just AU$744.18, there’s truly Nothing to baulk at. The 3a Pro is already impressive value, as it’s priced in-line with the Google Pixel 9a. But the 3a Pro is also worthy of some attention, with its larger display and speedy processor. It is a much more unique device too, with a focus on monotone styling and its iconic transparent back glass. It’s Nothing’s signature aesthetic and I’ve personally come to love it.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: was AU$850 now AU$744.18 at Amazon Save AU$105.82 This is one of the best, if not the best affordable premium smartphone on the market right now in my opinion, with specs that outpace Google’s equivalent and a more than capable camera array. In our Nothing Phone 3a Pro review, we loved its fast charging and battery life, along with its unique look and feel, though we were slightly disappointed that it only offers an IP64 resistance rating. If you’re not keen on the Grey model, the Black version is also down to AU$753.56. Note that this is an international import that ships from Amazon UK, but it fully supports the Australian cellular frequencies so it should work perfectly Down Under.

I only have a couple of issues with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, the most egregious of those being how big and protruding its camera housing is (it’s large and circular, sloping your screen when laying on its back). I would highly recommend purchasing a case to flatten out the back.

And, while I like the idea of the extra button on the side, it can only be used for capturing quick voice memos as reminders. I’d much prefer it to be customisable, akin to Apple’s Action Button. As noted by reviewers, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro also lacks some 5G band support compared to other phones, but this shouldn’t be a problem in Australia (it has support for the most used bands, being N1, N5, N28, N40 and N78).

You’re certainly not short of options in the premium-on-a-budget smartphone space. But while options from the big-hitters including Samsung (S24 FE), Apple (iPhone 16e) and Google (Pixel 9a) are all terrific devices in their own right, I don’t think any of them are as interesting and unique as the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Add in the fact that it more than holds its own against its esteemed competitors and that it’s received an attractive discount just weeks from its launch, and this is honestly unmissable for any Android fan looking for a more affordable handset.