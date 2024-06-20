The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 could have a camera advantage over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

We’re now entering foldable phone season, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 likely being less than a month away. But before that we’re set to see the Motorola Razr 2024 and the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (likely to be called the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra in Europe), and the latter could have some advantages over the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

A leaked video shared by @MysteryLupin on X (via 9to5Google) shows many details of the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, and it appears to be an official marketing video, so it’s likely accurate.

So what does it show? Well, for one thing there’s mention of a telephoto camera, which is a rarity on clamshell foldables, and is something the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 both lack – it’s also not something we expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to offer, based on current leaks.

flip the script pic.twitter.com/MBI8YQj229June 19, 2024

However, while a telephoto camera is certainly desirable this, might come at the expense of an ultra-wide, as the Razr Plus 2024 shown in this video appears to still just have a dual-lens camera (with the other lens almost certain to have a wide but not ultra-wide field of view, like most primary smartphone cameras).

Another partial upgrade listed here is an IPX8 rating, allowing the phone to survive being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. That’s the same rating as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has, and an upgrade in terms of water resistance over the IP52-rated Motorola Razr Plus 2023, which can only survive a splash.

However, that phone does have dust resistance (denoted by the ‘5’ in that rating), while the ‘X’ here suggests that the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 might not. So perhaps it was a choice between dust and water resistance for the company.

Another AI-focused phone

AI is also mentioned in the video, unsurprisingly. Specifically, it says the phone is ‘AI-powered’, but this text appears while there’s a close-up of the cameras on screen, so it’s likely that there will be various AI photo-editing tools here, perhaps allowing you to move and remove things in images, as we’ve seen with the likes of the Google Pixel 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S24.

The screen is described as the ‘largest’, but the current Razr Plus already has bigger screens than clamshell rivals at 6.9 inches for the foldable display and 3.6 inches for the cover screen, so it’s unclear whether either will actually be any bigger this year.

We also get a good look at the design, which looks much like the current model, albeit possibly with a slightly smaller bezel below the cover screen. And the phone is shown in a selection of colors, including green, pink, and purple.

That’s about all there is to say about the video, but Motorola has already confirmed that its next foldables will be unveiled on June 25, so we don't have long to wait before we find out everything about them.

