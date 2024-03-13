Motorola's latest budget phones aim to offer maximum bang for your buck

Motorola is back with a couple of new low-cost Android handsets, the Moto G Power 5G and the Moto G 5G. These are relatively minor updates on existing lines, but they're worth checking out if you're shopping for one of the best cheap phones.

First up is the Moto G 5G (2024), sporting a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD display running at a 720p resolution. Under the hood we've got a modest combination of a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and 4GB of RAM, and there's a 5,000mAh battery, but no wireless charging.

Around the back are a dual-lens 50MP main + 2MP macro camera, and there's an 8MP camera on the front. The phone also supports Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and you get 128GB of built-in storage.

All this can be yours for the low, low price of $199.99, in a Sage Green color. It's coming to T-Mobile first on March 21, before a wider rollout to other carriers. You'll be able to buy it unlocked from Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola from May 2.

Power up

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is the more powerful phone (Image credit: Motorola)

The more advanced Moto G Power 5G (2024) boasts a 6.7-inch 120Hz LCD display with a 1080p resolution. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset with 8GB of RAM, and also has a 5,000mAh battery, but wired charging is faster, and wireless charging is supported.

It has a dual-lens 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera. Dolby Atmos immersive sound is again supported, and there's the same 128GB of internal storage.

You'll pay $299.99 for this model, with Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac the color options. It comes to Cricket first on March 22 before heading to various other carriers, and you can pick it up unlocked from Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola from March 29.

Motorola's smartphone lineup isn't the easiest to parse, especially as it varies by country, but if you're in the US then you're unlikely to get more power or better aesthetics for the same price. Both handsets also come with a headphone jack and microSD card slot, phone features that have almost been lost to time.