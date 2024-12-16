Is AI on smartphones just a gimmick? Most iPhone and Samsung owners think so, according to a new poll

A new survey has found 73% of iPhone users say AI adds little to no value

The number is even higher for Samsung owners, with 87% saying AI doesn't improve their lives

Writing Tools is the most popular Apple Intelligence feature in iOS 18.2

A new survey from the company Sellcell has found that most iPhone and Samsung users don't actually think AI improves their daily lives.

The survey asked iPhone users with Apple Intelligence and Samsung users with access to Galaxy AI, whether or not the AI features on their smartphones were actually useful, and most don't seem to think so. According to Sellcell, 73% of iPhone users and 87% of Samsung users say AI features add little to no value, showcasing that AI is yet to show its raison d'être on the best smartphones.

The survey also found that 1 in 6 iPhone users would make the jump to Android for AI features if there was an enticing enough AI-fuelled feature worth making the move for. Interestingly, nearly 50% of iPhone users said AI was a major factor when deciding on their next smartphone purchase, that number was 23.7% for Samsung users.

The survey in itself doesn't highlight any surprising results, after all, we're still at the very beginning of AI development in consumer products, with Apple only launching Apple Intelligence in September and features still rolling out. According to the 1000+ iPhone users asked, Writing Tools was deemed the most popular AI feature interesting 72% of all those who responded. ‘Notification summaries’ (54%), ‘Priority Messages’ (44.5%), ‘Clean Up in Photos’ (29.1%), and ‘Smart Reply in Mail and Messages’ (20.9%) rounded out the list. This survey would've been conducted before the launch of iOS 18.2 and the arrival of Genmoji, ChatGPT integration in Siri, and Image Playground which all launched last week.

On the Samsung side, users found ‘Circle to Search’ (82.1%), ‘Photo Assist’ (55.5%), ‘Chat Assist’ (28.8%), ‘Note Assist’ (17.4%), and ‘Browsing Assist’ (11.6%) as the most interesting AI features.

Is AI just a gimmick?

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Surveys like this one from Sellcell shine a light on the larger public perception of AI tools in smartphones, that said it's still early days and the best is yet to come. As an iPhone user myself, I'm slowly noticing Apple Intelligence features creep into my workflow more and more, and I expect that's the same for users on Samsung and other Android devices with Galaxy AI and Gemini.

AI features on smartphones need a few more years to fully cement themselves into mobile operating systems for us to see if they are indeed a total gimmick or tools that can infinitely improve our lives.

I for one, remain hopeful, especially because Genmoji in itself has made my day-to-day much better. Who doesn't want to generate a frog emoji for every conversation topic they have during the day? My life now has more frogs in it, and for that, I need to thank AI.