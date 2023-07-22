New customers at Verizon can get a free iPhone 14 Pro Max - here's how

If you've been thinking about switching to Verizon then now is a fantastic time with the carrier's latest deal on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Up for grabs on this stunning device is an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 and a $200 gift card - the latter of which is specifically for new customers.

While you'll still need to pay for a pricey unlimited data plan, these promotions put together are more than enough to cover the entire cost of the device since the gift card can be used towards bill payments.

In addition to these savings, those picking up a device with a new line can also bundle in some cheap Apple goodies on top. Available is a $200 saving on an iPad and $120 off an Apple Watch - both of which apply to most models. This is another great Verizon deal but it's worth noting that you need to pay for those device cellular lines separately, which can quickly add up in cost if you're not careful.

iPhone 14 Pro Max deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus $200 with switch at Verizon

New customers at Verizon can bundle up a $200 gift card and a maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 to get the stunning iPhone 14 Pro Max for free this week. On top of this, customers can also get an additional $200 saving on an iPad and $120 off an Apple Watch, although cellular lines are paid separately for additional devices. Note that this deal is only eligible with the Unlimited Plus plan (not with the basic Welcome Unlimited plan).

Is the iPhone 14 Pro Max worth buying?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

If your preference is a slightly larger device - absolutely. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently the best iPhone you can buy by a comfortable margin.

Our iPhone 14 Pro Max review awarded the device four and a half stars out of five, praising its superb notch-less display, premium design, and outstanding camera system. It's a full package - and one that represents the very best from Apple right now.

Of course, it's also the most expensive device that you can buy from Apple currently. Despite this, it's actually pretty good value with this above Verizon deal when you consider that a similar trade-in will only fetch a maximum rebate of up to $800 on the cheaper standard iPhone 14. Compared to the deals on the other models, you may as well go for the most premium device here if you can line up a good trade.