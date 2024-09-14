iPhone 16 preorder delivery dates are already starting to slip – to several weeks for some models

Preorders for the new iPhone 16 models only went live yesterday, but we're already seeing delivery dates for several models slip beyond the September 20 date that these handsets are going on sale in stores (note that we're just referring to US sales here).

As 9to5Mac reports, it's the iPhone 16 Pro Max that seems to be most in demand (or perhaps it's the model Apple has least stock for): we've just checked, and all colors and all storage configurations are now showing 3-4 weeks for delivery times in the US.

The situation is a little better if you want to order an iPhone 16 Pro. Certain configurations are showing 7-10 business days for delivery: all colors except Black Titanium at 128GB, and all colors except Desert Titanium at 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

If you do want a Black Titanium 128GB iPhone 16 Pro, or a Desert Titanium 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB iPhone 16 Pro, you're currently looking at 5-7 business days for delivery – though obviously the situation is changing quickly.

Colors and configurations

Colors for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus (Image credit: Apple)

Most colors and configurations of the iPhone 16 Plus are still showing September 20 for delivery, with a few exceptions: the Teal 256GB and Pink 512GB models are up to 7-10 business days, and the Ultramarine 256GB model is up to 2-3 weeks.

Finally, the Teal 128GB iPhone 16 is at 7-10 business days, and the Teal 256GB and 512GB iPhone 16s are at 2-3 weeks – all the others currently show September 20. Either Teal is a very popular color, or Apple hasn't made as many of those variants.

TechRadar readers have already told us that Ultramarine is the most popular color for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, but at the moment at least, this shade is only in short supply for the 256GB iPhone Plus 16 handset.

Delivery dates will probably continue to shift, as more preorders are placed – but check the timings for your own country and area. If you definitely want a new iPhone 16 on September 20, you can also head to your nearest Apple Store on that date.