iPhone 16 Pro leaked renders might give us our first look at rumored Capture Button

CAD files for what is purported to be the iPhone 16 Pro have recently surfaced online, giving people an idea of what Apple’s upcoming flagship may look like.

According to tech news site 91mobiles, the smartphone will look similar to the iPhone 15 Pro with a few notable differences. First off, the 16 Pro is potentially slated to be slightly larger than the current model, measuring 149.6 x 71.4 x 8.4 mm. The website’s industry sources go on to say it’ll have a 6.1-inch display. There is a discrepancy with this as older leaks claim the mobile device will have a 6.3-inch screen. 91mobiles, however, leans more toward the larger display due to the newly listed dimensions and the fact that the renders show thinner bezels around the glass.

(Image credit: 91mobiles/Apple)

The biggest revision found in the files is the inclusion of the rumored Capture Button which will be located below the power button on the right side. The Capture Button, if you’re not familiar with it, is supposed to help users take better photographs by making the process more comfortable. You won’t have to tap the screen to take it.

The Capture Button's full capabilities have been a mystery although a report from January offers some insight. Lightly tapping the Capture Button would cause the camera to focus while a complete press takes a photo – much like the shutter button on a traditional camera.

Keeping the best

On the back, the rear camera array apparently retains the same three-lens design as seen on the iPhone 15 Pro. Normally, this wouldn’t be important news, but another rumor from February claimed Apple was going to ditch the round camera platform, replacing it with a triangular one. People thought this would be the new design moving forward. However, it appears Apple may be sticking with the tried and true look.

91mobiles continues stating the “iPhone 16 Pro is expected to gain a 5X tetraprism telephoto camera”. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has the same type of lens and images taken by it are stunning. It’s unknown if the 16 Pro will have optical image stabilization. The tech isn’t mentioned in the leak. Presumably, it will since zoomed-in shots benefit greatly from robust stabilization. Other potential features for the iPhone 16 Pro include a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 3,355mAh battery.

Apple holds a major event every September where it announces all of the new iPhone models. Not only do we expect to see the iPhone 16 Pro revealed six months from now, but also the fourth-generation iPhone SE and the Apple Watch X.

So it’s going to be a while until we get official info. While you wait, check out TechRadar's roundup of the best iPhones for 2024.