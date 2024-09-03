The handy Pixel Thermometer app can now be used to take measurements outside of the US

Millions more people can now access body temperature readings in the rather quirky Pixel Thermometer app built into the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, as Google has now extended support to users in Europe.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the support documents have been updated to mention a long list of other European countries, including the UK, after the feature went live in the US in January. You will need an active SIM or eSIM installed in your phone in whichever country you're in, however.

If this is the first you're hearing about the Pixel Thermometer, it uses the infrared sensor embedded into the rear camera on these Pixels to take temperature readings (the standard Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 phones don't have the necessary sensor).

Initially, the tool could only be used to take the temperature of objects, but then Google got regulatory approval for body temperature scanning – so you can now easily see if you or someone you know is running a temperature.

Taking readings

The Pixel Thermometer app is expanding its reach (Image credit: Google)

Launch the Pixel Thermometer app and you get taken through a short introduction explaining what the tool is and how to use it: you can pick one of the presets for objects, materials, or people, or just get started without them.

After that, the phone camera helps you to get the infrared sensor correctly positioned, in terms of both framing and distance, before you start getting a temperature reading back. In the case of body temperature, you place the phone on your forehead and then on one of your temples.

Logged temperatures can be saved inside the Pixel Thermometer app and are kept for seven days, and you can also export the readings for body temperature to the Fitbit app, where they'll be stored for as long as you like.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a useful extra that differentiates the standard Pixels from the Pro Pixels, and now it's available to a lot more people. If you're thinking about an upgrade, be sure to check out our Google Pixel 9 Pro review and our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review.