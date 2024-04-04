Android 15's satellite text messaging could trump the iPhone by letting you message anyone

A potential Google Messages update could add satellite messaging to Android and allow you to message anyone within your contacts, making it more useful than Emergency SOS Satellite services on the iPhone.

According to 9to5Google , the code for beta version 20240329_01_RC00 of Google Messages contains three set-up screens that point to satellite messaging coming to Android. These screens further explain how satellite messaging could work and are believed to be part of the Android 15 update, as follows:

“To send and receive, stay outside with a clear view of the sky”

“Satellite messaging may take longer and can’t include photos & videos”

“You can message with anyone, including emergency services”

These instructions make sense, highlighting that you need to be outdoors and see the sky to use the feature and that you can only send text. However, the third message is interesting, as being able to message anyone would be an advantage compared to the current limitations of Apple’sEmergency SOS Satellite.

Apple’s Emergency SOS Satellite feature on both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series allows you to contact emergency services even if you have no phone reception, making it invaluable to hikers, climbers, and those in an emergency.



However, it doesn't allow you to message contacts but will let you connect to emergency responders and roadside assistance and use Find My to share your current location. It will also display the answers to your emergency questionnaire and the messages you exchanged with emergency services.



But if the Google Message update allows you to message contacts and emergency services, it would match Garmin’s “two-way messaging” satellite texting and be potentially much more helpful than Apple’s more limited Emergency SOS Satellite.

Unknown orbit

Unfortunately, we still don’t know much about satellite messaging on Android, such as which networks will support it. However, a previous rumor states that T-Mobile is partnering with SpaceX’s Starlink satellites to bring "direct to cell" capabilities to phones.

The code also doesn’t indicate how much the feature could cost, as iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users only have free satellite service access until November 2025, after which it will become a paid-for service.



We also don’t know when the feature could roll out. However, based on past Android releases, if it is part of the wider Android 15 update, we could expect to see it sometime between August and October.



It’s important to note that beta code breakdowns do not guarantee that features will come to a device, as they may never be implemented; they could just be part of the test process or misinterpreted. However, given that this feature has been mentioned in previous rumors , it's likely we’ll see it added to Android shortly.

However, satellite messaging is a lifesaving feature that we hope will be available on all phones in the future in case of emergencies.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors