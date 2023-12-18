Get the Nothing Phone 2 for (almost) nothing in this record-setting Amazon deal

Nothing is still a relatively unknown tech brand outside of enthusiast circles and yet it's responsible for one of the most distinctive smartphone designs of the last two years. The original Nothing Phone and the newer Nothing Phone 2, boast a transparent back with an iconic Glyph Interface unseen elsewhere on the market. Better yet, that newest entry is currently enjoying its best discount on Amazon.

If you're looking for a head-turner of a phone or a great value premium stocking-filler this holiday season, the Nothing Phone 2 is worth considering; especially now that the 256GB option can be had for the same price as the base 128GB model, at £499 in the UK (read on for great US and Australian discounts on Phone 2 too). In our Nothing Phone 2 review, we described it as "an affordable phone made by an independent company with some simple, effective, and unique ideas."

Nothing already operates in the market with aggressively competitive pricing for what its phones offer, with the Phone 2 costing from $599 / £579 / AU$1,049, but the below deals include some new lows, better even than what the company served up earlier this year during Black Friday weekend. Discounts can be had across all storage variants too, so there's bound to be something from Nothing you'll fancy.

Nothing Phone 2 deals (UK)

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 256GB): was £629 now £499 on Amazon

The best deal we've seen to date on the Nothing Phone 2. Right now on Amazon, you can pick the mid-tier 256GB storage version with 12GB of RAM for the price Nothing sells the standard 128GB model on its own store.

Nothing Phone 2 (8GB RAM, 128GB): was £579 now £499 on Nothing.tech

The Nothing Phone 2 sports a more nuanced Glyph Interface than the original Nothing Phone, while Glyph Composer lets you create your own Glyph Ringtones and even download curated packs from artists like Swedish House Mafia. This deal relates to the base 8GB RAM / 128GB storage model.

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 512GB): was £699 now £599 on Amazon

This top-tier Nothing Phone 2 enjoys a 14% reduction that the company said would end on November 27 but appears to still be going well into the holiday season. The 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset brings improved photography and the Glyph Composer lets you customise the head-turning Glyph Interface on the phone's back.

Nothing Phone 2 deals (US)

Nothing Phone 2 (8GB RAM, 128GB): was $599 now $549 on Nothing.tech

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 256GB): was $699 now $599 on Amazon

The Nothing Phone 2 more closely approaches its flagship rivals than its predecessor ever did, with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 at its heart and a generous 12GB of RAM (plus 256GB of storage) in this variant.

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 512GB): was $799 now $649 on Amazon

The top tier Nothing Phone 2 enjoys a 19% reduction that the company said would end on November 27 but appears to still be going well into the holiday season, meaning the 12GB RAM / 512GB model can be had for $649. The 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset also brings improved photography and the Glyph Composer lets you customize the head-turning Glyph Interface on the phone's back.

Nothing Phone 2 deals (Australia)

Nothing Phone 2 (8GB RAM, 128GB): was AU$1,049 now AU$949 on Nothing.tech

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 256GB): was AU$1,149 now AU$1,032 on Amazon

The Nothing Phone 2 more closely approaches its flagship rivals than its predecessor ever did, with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 at its heart and a generous 12GB of RAM (plus 256GB of storage) in this variant. This Amazon offer doesn't match its Black Friday lowest (AU$999) but it's still a worthwhile reduction.

Nothing Phone 2 (12GB RAM, 512GB): was AU$1,249 now AU$1,115 on Amazon

The top tier Nothing Phone 2 enjoys an 11% reduction this Christmas, meaning the 12GB RAM / 512GB model can be had for AU$1,115. The 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset also brings improved photography and the Glyph Composer lets you customize the head-turning Glyph Interface on the phone's back.

