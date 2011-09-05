Lomo sprocket rocket

The Lomography Society has a huge cult following online, notching up over 350,000 Facebook fans all keen to worship at the altar of analogue.

To many people bored with the perfect image quality and predictable nature of today's digital cameras, Lomography (or Lomo) cameras add the guesswork of photography back in.

Although they're not known for their precise optics, the charm of Lomo is that you're never quite sure what you're going to get when your roll of film is processed.

The original Sprocket Rocket was launched into the market back in 2010, with the Superpop neon colour variations making their debut back in July. The premise of the camera, along with all Lomo cameras, is to keep it simple.

Getting its name from its ability to expose film all the way up past the sprocket holes, the camera shoots panoramas, giving an ultra wide field of view.

A rewind dial on the top of the camera means you can wind the film forwards and backwards for multiple exposures and other interesting effects.

In terms of controls, you won't find many on board, just a shutter release, the ability to switch between "normal" (1/100th second) and a Bulb mode. It doesn't come with an inbuilt flash, but there is a hotshoe on top of the camera for mounting such accessories.