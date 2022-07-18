Wix vs Weebly: How these top website builders compare

Audio player loading…

The internet is a huge part of our lives now, and it seems like everything we do revolves around it in some way. Whether we're looking for a new job, ordering take-out, or just catching up with friends, the internet is there to help us out. So it's no surprise that when it comes to building a website, people usually turn to the internet for help.

There are a ton of different website builder services out there, but two of the most popular are Wix and Weebly. Both of these platforms are user-friendly and can help you create a professional-looking website with ease. But which one is the better option for you?

To help you decide, we've created a comprehensive guide to Wix vs Weebly. We'll take a look at the key features of each platform, as well as the pros and cons, to help you make an informed decision about which one is right for your needs.

Main similarities and differences

When it comes to website builders, two big names tend to dominate the market: Wix and Weebly. If you’re looking to build a website, which platform should you choose?

Both Wix and Weebly are designed with ease of use in mind. However, Wix may have an edge when it comes to user-friendliness. The platform features an intuitive editor that makes it easy to add content and design your website exactly how you want it. Weebly’s editor is also straightforward to use, but it doesn’t offer quite as much flexibility as Wix.

When it comes to templates, both Wix and Weebly offer a good selection of modern and professional- designs. However, Wix arguably has the edge when it comes to template quality and variety. So, if you’re looking for more choices when it comes to designing your website, Wix is the better option.

Additionally, Wix and Weebly offer a good selection of features to help you build a professional-looking website. However, Wix offers more advanced features than Weebly, such as an app market, password-protected pages and the ability to sell products on your website.

Price comparison

Wix has a free plan that allows users to create a website with limited features and functionality. There are also three paid plans – Connect Domain, Combo, and Unlimited – that range in price from $4.50 to $24.50 per month. The most expensive plan, Unlimited, gives users access to all of the features and unlimited storage space.

Weebly also has a free plan that allows users to create a website with limited features. However, the paid plans – connect, Pro, and Business – start at $5 per month and go up to $25 per month. The most expensive plan, Business, gives you access to all of the features and unlimited storage space.

One key difference between the two platforms is that Wix does not offer a monthly payment option for any of its paid plans. Instead, users must pay for their plan upfront for the entire year. Weebly, on the other hand, does offer a monthly payment option for all of its paid plans.

When it comes to pricing, both Wix and Weebly offer a variety of different plans to suit different budgets and needs. However, Wix’s cheapest plan is slightly more expensive than Weebly’s. So, if you’re working on a tight budget, Weebly may be the better option.

Ease of use

Weebly is known for its ease of use. The platform’s intuitive editor makes adding content and creating pages simple. You can drag and drop elements onto your pages with ease, and you don’t need any coding skills to create a top quality website.

Wix also has an easy-to-use editor, but it is not as intuitive as Weebly’s. Wix’s editor can be a bit confusing and overwhelming for first-time users. It takes some time to get used to the platform, but once you do, you can create stunning websites.

(Image credit: Future)

Interface, design and features

Weebly has a more traditional drag-and-drop interface that is easy to use and intuitive. While Wix uses a more modern approach that relies heavily on AI to help you create websites. Weebly offers over 500 templates, while Wix has over 700. However, Weebly's templates tend to be more modern and sleek, while Wix's are more varied and customizable.

Both Wix and Weebly offer a wide range of features, including e-commerce, contact forms, and social media integration. However, Wix tends to have more unique and innovative features, such as the Wix App Market and the Wix ADI (artificial intelligence) system.

Weebly allows you to create a website without any prior design experience. Everything can be accomplished with the drag-and-drop interface. However, those who want more control over the look of their website can use the HTML/CSS editor. Wix also has an HTML/CSS editor, but it is hidden behind a menu and is not as user-friendly as Weebly's.

So, which platform is better? It depends on what you're looking for in a website builder. If you want an easy-to-use platform with modern templates and design, Weebly is a good choice. If you're looking for a more powerful platform with more innovative features, Wix is the way to go.

(Image credit: Future)

SEO offering

When it comes to SEO (search engine optimization), which platform is better? Let's take a look at some of the key features that both Wix and Weebly offer when it comes to SEO:

Page titles and descriptions: One of the most important elements of any website's SEO is the page title and description. This is what tells search engines what your website is about, and it's also what appears in search results.

Both Wix and Weebly allow you to customize the page title and description for each page on your website. This is a great way to ensure that your website is optimized for the keywords you want to rank for.

Meta tags: In addition to page titles and descriptions, meta tags are also important for SEO. Meta tags provide additional information about your website to search engines. Both platforms allow you to add custom meta tags to your website.

XML sitemaps: XML sitemaps are files that contain a list of all the pages on your website. They help search engines index your website more effectively. Both Wix and Weebly allow you to generate XML sitemaps for your website.

Robots.txt: The robots.txt file is a text file that tells search engines which pages on your website they should index and which they should not. You can create a custom robots.txt file for both Wix and Weebly websites.

Google Analytics: Google Analytics is a free service that allows you to track the traffic to your website. You can integrate Google Analytics into both platforms.

This is a great way to track the progress of your SEO efforts and see how well your website is doing in the search results.

So, which platform is better for SEO: Wix or Weebly?

Both Wix and Weebly offer a variety of features that can help you optimize your website for search engines. However, Wix offers a few more features that make it a better choice for SEO.

Customer support

Customer support is a really important factor to consider when choosing a website builder. After all, if something goes wrong with your site, you’ll want to be able to get help from someone who can solve the problem quickly and efficiently.

When it comes to customer support, Wix and Weebly are both excellent choices. Both companies offer 24/7 support via live chat, email, and phone. In our experience, their support teams are knowledgeable and helpful.

One area where Wix has an advantage over Weebly is in the number of ways you can contact them. In addition to the aforementioned live chat, email, and phone support, Wix also offers a forum where you can post questions and get answers from other Wix users. Weebly, on the other hand, only offers email and phone support.

Another area where Wix shines is in its documentation. The Wix Help Center is packed with useful articles and tutorials that can help you solve common problems or learn how to use the platform’s features. Weebly also has a help centre, but it’s not as comprehensive as Wix’s.

In general, Wix offers slightly better customer support than Weebly. But both platforms are very good at providing timely and helpful assistance when you need it.

Ecommerce offering

Weebly offers a much more comprehensive ecommerce website builder solution than Wix. With Weebly, you can set up an online store quickly and easily. You can accept payments from major credit cards, PayPal, and Apple Pay. There are no transaction fees for using Weebly to run your store.

Weebly also makes it easy to manage your inventory and orders. You can track your sales and customers, and send out automated emails when an order is placed or shipped. Weebly's ecommerce platform is much more robust than Wix's, making it the better choice for businesses that want to sell online.

Verdict

If you're trying to decide which website builder is right for you, it can be helpful to compare Wix and Weebly. Both Wix and Weebly offer great features and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface that makes creating a professional website easy – even if you don't have any coding experience.

When it comes to design, both platforms give you a lot of flexibility. They also offer ecommerce features and have fairly similar plans.

Overall, both Wix and Weebly are great choices for creating a professional website. If you need a more powerful ecommerce solution, go with Wix. If you're looking for a platform that accommodates a tight budget, Weebly is the way to go.