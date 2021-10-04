Windows 11 is available to download now, even though it comes out tomorrow

Windows 11 is officially supposed to be available for download on October 5, but it seems like the new operating system is available earlier than expected.

The download page for Windows 11 is live now, which means you can download the operating system, either using a local installation wizard or by creating install media, like an .iso file or by using a thumb drive. This means you can likely bypass the high standards of the operating system and install it now and won't have to wait for Windows Update to yell at you.

If you don't want to go through that process, you can check if it's available for you through Windows Update, but there's a pretty good chance it won't be at first, as Microsoft tends to release new operating systems in waves.

This is a developing story...

Via the Verge