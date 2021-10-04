Trending

Windows 11 is available to download now, even though it comes out tomorrow



Windows 11 has arrived earlier than its October 5 release date

Windows 11 logo on a blue, folded backdrop
Windows 11 is officially supposed to be available for download on October 5, but it seems like the new operating system is available earlier than expected. 

The download page for Windows 11 is live now, which means you can download the operating system, either using a local installation wizard or by creating install media, like an .iso file or by using a thumb drive. This means you can likely bypass the high standards of the operating system and install it now and won't have to wait for Windows Update to yell at you. 

If you don't want to go through that process, you can check if it's available for you through Windows Update, but there's a pretty good chance it won't be at first, as Microsoft tends to release new operating systems in waves. 

This is a developing story...

Jackie Thomas
Jackie Thomas

Jackie Thomas (Twitter) is TechRadar's US computing editor. She is fat, queer and extremely online. Computers are the devil, but she just happens to be a satanist. If you need to know anything about computing components, PC gaming or the best laptop on the market, don't be afraid to drop her a line on Twitter or through email.
