These virtual reality cameras will change entertainment forever

The advent of virtual reality is bringing tons of new ways to experience well, pretty much anything you want.

Video games are the obvious medium for headsets like the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift or Sony's Project Morpheus but there's so much more you can do with VR. Movies are being transformed into interactive, immersive mediums and creative filmmakers are only just getting started.

Travel is another area that is catching on with companies using virtual reality to transport viewers from their living rooms to places they otherwise wouldn't be able to see in the real world.

There are also documentarians and the growing space of VR journalism using the tech as a new storytelling device to bring people closer to history as it unfolds, dropping you right into the thick of it. Similarly, live events are being shot in VR so you can watch a concert as if you've attended.

To make all this happen, innovative minds have invented even more devices to capture 360-degree environments in 3D and 360-degree sound to keep you immersed. Then comes the editing process where software is needed to stitch the scenes together with the lowest latency possible.

Additionally the battery life, proper cooling for the camera rigs to avoid overheating and video file software that isn't a pain to transfer are all issues that VR film producers must take into account.

We've highlighted a few major companies here that are making strides in creating VR tools, but keep in mind, just like virtual reality headsets that are constantly popping up out of the woodwork, tools to create for the VR world will continue to emerge and evolve as technological hurdles are overcome.