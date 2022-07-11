Audio player loading…

Love hurts! After having their hearts broken by Clayton Echard in season 26 of The Bachelor, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are back looking to find romantic redemption. Let’s hope Cupid’s quiver is stocked and his aim sharper this time around! Below we'll break down how to watch The Bachelorette 2022 online and stream season 19 from anywhere now.

Stepping in to replace Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams as host is season 5 bachelor and former quarterback Jesse Palmer. He’ll be helping Rachel and Gabby navigate the turbulent waters of romance again as they search for a worthy suitor after their emotional ordeal with Clayton.

There’ll be twice the romance this season as ICU nurse Gabby and Florida-based flight instructor Rachel pick from 32 men – a series’ record – to each find someone who takes their breath away.

And among this gaggle of eligible bachelors are Chris Austin, a 30-year-old mentality coach, LA magician Robert “Roby” Sobieski, life coach Quincey Williams, Tech Executive Zach Shallcross from California’s Anaheim Hills, and identical twins Joey and Justin – which might mean a twist that sees our amorous ladies taking home the same guy…kind of…

Get ready to go weak at the knees as the reality TV dating show par excellence returns. Read on for our guide which details how to watch The Bachelorette season 19 online from anywhere in the world now.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2022 online from outside your country

Flying off for a sunny vacation or out of the country on business? Not a problem. You can easily keep up with new episodes of The Bachelorette from almost anywhere, despite geo-blocking restrictions.

The solution is simple. Just download a VPN to alter your IP address to your home country. That means you can then watch your favorite shows – like The Bachelorette – no matter where you are. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. Voila! You’ll now then be privy to all the romance and interpersonal drama that the new series has to offer.

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2022 online: stream every season 19 episode FREE in the US

How to watch The Bachelorette 2022 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Good news for fans of reality TV in Canada! Citytv will air The Bachelorette season 19 weekly from Monday, July 11, at the same time as episodes are broadcast in the US - so that's 8pm ET / PT or 7pm CT. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform (opens in new tab) a day after it airs...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first. Out of the country when The Bachelorette airs? Simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above and continue to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Watch The Bachelor 2022 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Hallelujah! Bachelor Nation fans can catch brand-new episodes of The Bachelorette from Tuesday, July 12 on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu (opens in new tab), landing around 7am the day after airing in the US. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month and is home to over 250 other reality TV shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And best of all? You can try it all 100% free thanks to its 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Although if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription (opens in new tab), you could just add the Hayu channel there instead, and watch the latest instalment in addition to all previous 18 seasons.

Can you watch The Bachelorette 2022 online in Australia?