Sports fans rejoice – Seven is going to stream more live sports than ever before

If there’s one thing that’s sorely lacking in the lives of Australians, it’s sports coverage (especially on Sunday afternoons).

Thankfully, Seven has announced plans to expand its live streaming of sports events, so that sports enthusiasts may quench their insatiable thirst for all things sports-related.

Seven’s plans include the launching of 7racing.com.au, 7tennis.com.au, 7swimming.com.au and 7golf.com.au to go along with its already-established site 7sport.com.au, as well as a range of dedicated sport-specific apps.

A sporting good time

Seven will be providing “40 days of live and free sport on your mobile anywhere, anytime,” though what will happen once those 40 days are up is unclear.

Users will be able to stream several sporting events, including Wimbledon, Davis Cup, Australian Masters, Australian Open, Australian PGA Championships and more, however Seven will not be streaming its AFL coverage.

Seven’s new focus on live streaming comes after the huge success of its Australian Open coverage, which saw 1.2 million Australians digitally stream the event early this year.