Philips launches 9000 FlatTV range

Philips has unveiled its latest range of flatscreen televisions, and believes that its 9000 FlatTV series offers the ultimate home entertainment cinematic viewing experiences.

Comprising the Philips 9700 and Philips 9600 FlatTV, the 9000 series is Philips’ flagship range, and includes its ambilight and Perfect Pixel HD technology.

Available in 42-inch, 47-inch and 52-inch in the 9700 range and 32-inch, 37-inch, 42-inch and 47-inch in the 9600, Philips says that the televisions have "minimalist beauty imbued throughout each curve of product architecture".

Desirable

We think that means they look pretty. But what we do know with some degree of certainty is that the 2m/s response time, dynamic contrast ratios up to 55,000:1 and 100Hz picture, as well as the now more commonplace 1080p support makes the 9000 series a pretty desirable piece of kit.

“The Philips 9700 and 9600 FlatTV line enhances Philips' offerings in the high-growth large-screen HDTV market,” said Des Power, senior vice president Marketing Connected Displays, Philips Consumer Lifestyle.

“The 9000 series models are both visually arresting and deliver the best viewing experience possible on large, Clear LCD TV screens. What truly makes our products stand out from the crowd is their best-in-class processing power combined with their elegant, contemporary style.

“We have produced the finest LCD TV experience possible.”

Eco

Philips also focused on its ECO TV, the power saving 42PFL5603D. It took home top honors at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with the overall 'Best in Show' in CNET’s 'Best of CES' awards.

“Philips has long been an industry leader in sustainability and it is an honor to be recognized for that commitment by an organization such as CNET. The award is a great proof point against our commitment to providing consumers with the latest innovative solutions, in environmentally friendly packages,” added Power.