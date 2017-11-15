This 10-year-old unlocked his mother's iPhone X using Face ID

Apple said its new Face ID unlock system on the iPhone X would only find an issue every one in a million cases, but we've now already heard word of a problem.

A 10-year-old has unlocked his mother's iPhone X using the Face ID feature and it looks like it thinks the child's face is similar enough to his parent's to be able to unlock the phone.

You can see how easy it is for the 10-year-old to unlock the phone in the video below.

Watch your kids

Apple hasn't commented on the new video, but it previously said it doesn't recommend children under 13 should set up their own Face ID on an iPhone X.

A security guide from the company says it's likely to pull through false matches with young children as "their distinct facial features may not have fully developed."

But the video above is the first time we've heard of it being a problem the other way around, where a child has been able to unlock a parent's phone.

If you have any young children and are thinking of buying the iPhone X, this may be a concern if they they find the handset without you around.

We've heard stories of children unlocking parent's phones and spending lots of money via in-app purchases in the past, so if you have young children and an iPhone X it may be worth using a different unlock method on your phone.

Earlier this week we also heard how researchers believe they can fool Face ID with a 3D printed mask that cost $150 (about £115, AU$200) to make.

Read our full iPhone X review

Via Wired