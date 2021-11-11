TheMarket’s Singles’ Day sale takes 11% off Xbox Series S, Switch OLED and more

You might never have heard of it before, but Singles’ Day is an international sale event that’s bigger than Black Friday on a global scale, and now some retailers in New Zealand are beginning to take part.

Singles’ Day originated in China as an ‘anti-Valentine’s Day’ movement, and single people celebrated by buying themselves presents on the date, which is November 11. The date was chosen because November 11 (or 11.11) is representative of single people.

To mark Singles’ Day this year, TheMarket is taking 11% off its entire site, though there is a small catch. The discount is only available to Market Club members, which thankfully is free to join. To get 11% off any time, you just need to enter the code 11ELEVEN.

We’ve done some digging on TheMarket, and below you’ll find our top three highlights from its Singles’ Day sale:

Xbox Series S Xbox Series S | NZ$549 NZ$488.60 on TheMarket (save NZ$60.40) The Xbox Series S is a solid console for those who want access to next-gen hardware without breaking the bank (and it’s much easier to buy than the PS5 or XSX). This 11% discount brings the digital-only device down to NZ$488, which is a nice NZ$60 off. Discount is exclusive to Market Club members with the code 11ELEVEN.

Nintendo Switch OLED Nintendo Switch OLED | AU$619 AU$550.90 on TheMarket (save NZ$68.10) Prefer handheld gaming? The Nintendo Switch OLED is a welcome upgrade to the original Switch, though it’s not the redesign we were hoping for. The main change between the original version and this model is a 7-inch OLED display, which should make games look more vibrant when played in handheld or tabletop mode. Audio quality is much improved too. Available only to Market Club members using the code 11ELEVEN.

LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV | AU$3,198 AU$2,846.25 on TheMarket (save NZ$351.75) An OLED screen should deliver excellent contrast, true-to-life colours and deep blacks, and LG’s C1 OLED is the best to ever do it. The 4K/HDR picture is beautiful, and it comes with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It’s also nice to see four HDMI 2.1 ports on this unit, so there’s room for your gaming console. It may be cheaper come Black Friday, but we think it’s a great deal if you want it now. Exclusive to Market Club members with code 11ELEVEN.

This is just a small selection of what’s available during TheMarket’s Singles’ Day sale, but there’s plenty more on offer.

Noel Leeming and The Warehouse are also having their own sales for 11.11, but because most of their deals will also be available at TheMarket, you could get a much cheaper deal by using the discount code for Market Club members.

No worries if you’re not a member, it’s free to join and you can sign up now to nab the savings.