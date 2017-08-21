TechRadar Deals: Get 50% off our favourite VPN for Aussies

If keeping your online private life private has been uppermost on your mind, it’s time you signed up for a VPN (virtual private network) subscription. It’s the best, most secure way for you to access the world wide web without letting anyone snoop on your online activities.

All traffic passing through a VPN connection is secure and cannot be intercepted by anyone, which is obviously great for protecting your privacy, but can also be handy when it comes to streaming TV shows and movies you’d normally not be able to find on local streaming services.

Read more: DreamHost Remixer

Get 50% off a brand-new IPVanish VPN one-year plan

Starting today, IPVanish – the VPN service that we’ve been recommending as the best all-round option for Aussies – is offering new customers a one-year plan for half the price . The offer is open until August 25 with use of the promo code PRIVACYFIRST at checkout, which brings the price of a one-year subscription down to just US$39 (about AU$49 at current exchange rates).

IPVanish says that the sale is in support of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that fights for user privacy and online freedom of expression.

IPVanish will donate a portion of the proceeds of this sale to the EFF as part of a campaign to stop the United States’ Department of Justice trying to lay their hands on emails, browsing history, personal data and more of millions of users who accessed a particular site hosted on DreamHost’s servers.

Why IPVanish

With over 850 servers in more than 60 locations around the world – nearly 50 of those servers are located in Australia – IPVanish delivers fast speeds with zero logs, ensuring total privacy on up to five devices connected simultaneously to the service.

IPVanish supports multiple security protocols, like OpenVPN and PPTP, and allows users to switch servers as many times as they like.

With client software for Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS, Android and iOS, alongside anonymous and unlimited peer-to-peer torrenting, your online presence will be secure and, more importantly, private, far from any prying eyes. And have we mentioned it’s our current top choice for VPN services?