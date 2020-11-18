State of Origin 2020 Game 3: live stream the Origin decider from anywhere

State of Origin pits rugby league’s all-star players against each other, and now Queensland and NSW are minutes away from proving who is the best of the best.

Game 3 kicks off tonight, November 18 at 8:10pm AEDT, and you won’t need to miss a minute of it as you can live stream the Origin decider from anywhere in the world.

State of Origin Game 3: live stream and time It’s the Origin decider! Tonight’s final NSW vs Qld clash takes place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, and the match is set to start at 8:10pm AEDT / 7:10pm AEST. Australians can watch State of Origin Game 3 live and free on Channel 9, while a delayed broadcast will be shown on Fox Sports and Kayo.

The Origin series is currently tied one-all, after underdogs Queensland came away with a shock win in Game 1, and the NSW Blues redeemed themselves with a victory in Game 2. Now it’s down to the final match.

Tonight’s game will be like no other in recent memory – the game will be held at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium to a crowd at 100% capacity, the largest sporting event since the pandemic hit.

That’s 52,000 fans filling the stadium, the majority of which are very likely to be supporting the Queensland side. The question remains, after an entire NRL season played to small crowds or none at all, will the sea of Maroon shake the Blues in the final hour?

While NSW seem to have broken the stronghold that Queensland had on the game for so many years, tonight will be a true test. Not only because they’ll be playing in front of a vocal crowd, but because history tells us the Blues don’t have an easy time on the Maroons’ home turf – NSW haven’t won an Origin decider at the stadium since 2005.

We’re about to find out whether NSW can claim a 'three-peat', or if the young-gun Maroons are a team worthy of Queensland’s legacy.

No matter the outcome, here’s how you can catch every try of the 2020 State of Origin decider live from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the State of Origin Game 3 in Australia

All three State of Origin games will be shown live and free on Channel 9 in Australia. You can watch tonight’s decider (November 18) at 8:10pm AEDT / 7:10pm AEST (local time). You can also live stream the game from Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now.

It will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo after the game is over.

How to watch the State of Origin Game 3 from overseas

Fans living outside Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands can catch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

How Australians live stream State of Origin Game 3 from abroad

If you’re an Aussie that wants to catch that free Channel 9 coverage but are currently abroad, then you’ll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It’s annoying, but not unsurpassable, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

