Sony State of Play August 2020: how to watch the PlayStation livestream

Sony is hosting its next State of Play event on Thursday, August 6. But, unlike the company's recent showcases, this 40-minute stream will have no big PS5 announcements and instead will focus primarily on upcoming PS4 and PSVR games.

While this may come as somewhat of a disappointment to some, it's still worth tuning in to see what else Sony has up its sleeve for current-gen consoles.

Want to know how to watch State of Play live? Then read on for information on how to watch the Sony State of Play livestream on August 6.

How to watch Sony State of Play

Sony's State of Play event takes place on Thursday, August 6 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST (or Friday, August 7 at 6am AEST) and will be roughly 40 minutes long. You can watch it live on Twitch and YouTube.

We'll be embedding the stream below when it goes live so you can catch all the action right here.

Sony State of Play: what to expect

Sony has already confirmed that this State of Play will have no big PS5 news and instead will focus primarily on upcoming PSVR and PS4 games.

"Just to be super clear – there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday’s episode," Sid Shuman, senior director of SIE content communications, wrote in a PlayStation Blog post. "There won’t be any updates around hardware, business, preorders, or dates either. On Thursday, our focus is squarely on showcasing some cool upcoming games coming to the broader PlayStation ecosystem."

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific! What to expect:▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase▪️ No big PS5 announcements!Tune-in details: https://t.co/kgrDFZsHd2 pic.twitter.com/9AIPFnh3CTAugust 3, 2020

That means that we won't be getting any information on the PS5 price, pre-orders or release date - or any new PS5 game announcements. But there will be some "check-ins" on previously announced third-party and indie PS5 games.

There have been rumors circulating for a while now that Sony was planning to host a State of Play in August. This led some to speculate that the PS5 price and release date would be revealed at the event, considering rumors have been ramping up that both Microsoft and Sony will reveal their next-gen console prices in August.

While this State of Play won't see us getting PS5 pricing confirmation, that doesn't necessarily mean that Sony won't host yet another event this month, focused on spilling those juicy details.