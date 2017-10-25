Sony Australia's throwing a bloody ginormous online sale

UPDATE: There's only a couple of days more to go on Sony's big sale and we decided to add two more juicy morsels to our round-up of the best deals available on the manufacturer's website. Don't miss out on Sony's Bluetooth hi-fi system or one of its excellent 4K smart TVs.

Original story continues below with the added deals leading the way:

Sony Australia constantly has a sale going on its website, but it’s not very often that they include such a large amount of their top products.

Starting today, Sony is hosting one of its biggest sales online , spanning what seems to be practically their entire line-up of consumer tech.

There’s 4K TVs, noise-cancelling headphones, mirrorless and compact cameras, portable speakers and, of course, a selection of the Xperia range of smartphones – in fact, some of their latest headphones come with savings on their pre-orders as well.

This sale runs on until October 27, but get in quick to bag the best gear.

From the Sony sale: the best and brightest

Sony Hi-Fi System with Bluetooth ($594, down from $849): If you’re into audio but find your laptop speakers lacking, then here’s your chance to grab some top-notch sound at a discount. Sony’s Hi-Fi system is compatible with hi-res audio and, if you don’t have that on hand, its in-built digital amplifier features DSEE HX upscaling to artificially increase your audio’s resolution. Get the Sony CMTSX7B Hi-Fi System for only $594 .

Sony X9000E 55-inch 4K HDR TV ($2,096, down from $2,999): This 4K TV from Sony is not only a stylish, ultra-slim addition to your living room, but with 4K resolution and HDR support, it’s ideal for future-proofing your entertainment. Knocking close to a third of the price off a 4K TV with HDR is not something that happens every day, so jump in quick and grab yourself this score from Sony, the X9000E 55-inch TV for only $2,096 .

Sony A1 55-inch 4K OLED TV ($4,198; down from $4,999): Sony’s first stab at bringing big-screen OLED to Australia has been a success, with the A1 OLED television series bringing sharp picture clarity, gorgeous colours and room-filling sounds. The 55-inch A1 carries a price tag of $4,999, but now’s your chance to save over $800 on this beautifully designed telly and getting the 55-inch A1 OLED TV for $4,198 .

Sony A1 65-inch 4K OLED TV ($5,996; down from $7,499): If you’ve got the space and extra change lying around, you could get a bigger telly than the 55-inch option mentioned above. The 65-inch A1 OLED TV is on sale as well. Take a cool $1,503 off the RRP and get yourself the 65-inch A1 OLED telly for $5,996 .

Sony Xperia XZ Premium in Chrome or Black ($899; down from $1,099): The latest flagship from Sony only arrived on our shores halfway through this year, and already you can save $200 on this choice handset. We're a big fan of this handset at TechRadar (read our Sony XZ Premium review to find out why), with its incredible 4K display, excellent battery life and top-notch camera. So do yourself a favour and grab it in Chrome or Black from the Sony Store .

Sony Alpha a7R II mirrorless camera ($3,899; down from $4,499): This one’s for the landscape photographers, especially if you’re looking to go pro. With a 42MP sensor, you can print to any size you want, plus it’s fast and feature-packed, with a sharp AF system. Read our Sony A7R II review to find out why we gave it five out of five stars. But in the meantime, Sony has shaved off $600 on this excellent camera – the a7R II is on sale for $3,899 , saving you some dosh to invest in a brand-new lens.

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V compact camera ($1,599 + bonus Samsonite suitcase; down from $1,699): With a built-in electronic viewfinde an impressive autofocus system that can match a mirrorless or DSLR camera, the RX100 V produces excellent images and records 4K video. Now is a great time to save $100 and get a free Samsonite suitcase thrown in as well, when buying the Cyber-shot RX100 V from Sony for $1,599 .

Sony MDR-1000X noise-cancelling wireless over-ear headphones ($449; down from $499.95): Shut the world out when you want to enjoy your favourite tunes, podcasts or audiobooks with Sony’s top-of-the-line noise-cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones. In our review of the MDR-1000X , we thought it could give the Bose QC35 plenty of competition. Featuring swivel ear cups, digital noise cancelling and its own carry case, these premium cans are currently on sale for $449 in black , saving you $50. If you’re willing to wait, you could back-order the gold version of the Sony 1000X cans now for the same price.

Sony WF-1000X true wireless noise-cancelling in-ear headphones ($349; down from $399.95): Sony has cut away cables of every kind from its latest range of noise-cancelling buds and has gone truly wireless with the WF-1000X headphones. They were launched at IFA 2017 and haven’t been around long, but if you’re willing to wait, save $50 and back-order now to get them for just $349. They’re available in black and gold .

Sony h.ear on 2 noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones ($349; down from $399): If you’re after some wireless noise-cancelling cans with Sony’s signature sound quality, the h.ear series is an excellent place to start. The second generation of the popular h.ear on-ears come in a similarly stylish yet refreshed array of colours and improve on the sound quality with DSEE HX upscaling - bringing your compressed audio files up to scratch. You can save $50 on these brand new cans, so grab them for just $349 in Grayish Black , Horizon Green , Moonlit Blue , Twilight Red , or Pale Gold .

Sony SRSXB30 Bluetooth speaker ($169; down from $229): Sony is known for some seriously smooth sounds, and with the SRSXB30 you can take those sounds with you and bring along a lightshow to boot. Light enough to carry around and light on the wallet thanks to this sale, and available in an impressive array of colours to top it all off. Knock $60 off when you shop from the Sony store, and grab the SRSXB30 in Black , Blue , Red , White , and Green .