Free Windows 10 is a major pull, TechRadar survey finds

One wonders what would have happened had Microsoft not decided to give away Windows 10 to Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users (as well as tablets with small screens).

A recent survey by TechRadar shows that a lot of Windows 10 users have been enticed to upgrade because of the free nature of the Windows 10 upgrade.

Nearly two thirds of the respondents say that the £0 price tag was the defining factor in their decision to swap operating systems when Windows 10 launched late last month.

Encouraging signs

That number comes as a surprise as it means that more than a third of those Windows 10 users were actually attracted by something else other than the freebie nature of the offer.

The fact that Windows 10 will be able to run on multiple platforms (mobile, tablet, gaming console, VR, embedded) convinced 17% of the respondents to jump ship from their previous operating systems while a much smaller portion (4.5%) say that universal apps was what made them switch.

Worryingly for Microsoft, other new features touted by the vendor (Cortana, Edge, Continuum or Hello) garnered single digit figures in the survey, a sign that Windows converts, at least in the early days, did not transition because of them.