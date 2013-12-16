Nokia Camera app snaps up support for all Lumia Windows 8 handsets

The Lumia 822 has a gorgeous screen and now a nice camera app to back it up

Nokia has been slowly building up its reputation as a photography-centric smartphone maker, and now it's extending perks it developed for some handsets to all.

The Nokia Camera app had only been available on high-end models like the Lumia 920, Lumia 925, Lumia 928 and Lumia 1020. Now the Finnish phone maker is opening up the app to all Windows Phone 8 Lumia handsets with its latest beta release.

The all-in-one application is now available in the Windows Phone Store for Pureview Lumia devices that have the Amber or Black software release.

After a quick download, Lumia users can start accessing perks like full manual mode for precise shutter speed control. Smart Camera mode allows smartphone shooters to take a sequence of photos that they can alter later to emphasize things like movement, to remove objects from an image, or select the best snap.

Join the beta

Phones that can join in the beta include the Lumia 520, Lumia 521, Lumia 620, Lumia 625, Lumia 720, Lumia 810, Lumia 820 and Lumia 822.

Because of its beta status, the Camera app will see frequent updates with new features and improvements, along with bugs. Users are welcome to give feedback as Nokia's aim with the offering is to collect data on the app's overall useability on all Lumia phones.

Previously, we noted how the last Nokia Camera app update brought lossless raw Digital Negative Format (DNG) images to the Lumia 1520 and Lumia 1020.

In its announcement today, Nokia said DNG support will be added to more phones as the Lumia Black update becomes available. The software update will also allow the camera app to run underneath the lock screen, letting Nokia snappers capture an image without pounding in a keylock code first.