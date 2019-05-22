SJCAM launches SJ9 Strike and SJ9 Max action cameras

SJCAM has announced a fresh SJ9 series of action cameras, with its two debut models being the first of their kind to offer wireless charging.

The SJ9 Strike is the more senior of the pair, and it arrives with an Amabarella H22S85 chipset and the Sony IMX377 image sensor, enabling it to record 4K 60p video and 240fps video at Full HD. The SJ9 Max, meanwhile, records 4K footage to a maximum 24p.

Other advantages of the SJ9 Strike over its SJ9 Max sibling include the option to shoot stills in both raw and JPEG flavors, rather than just JPEG, together with the choice of the H.265 HVEC and H.264 codecs, as well as a 0.96-inch front display and a stereo microphone setup.

Both come equipped with a removable 1300mAh battery which be charged wirelessly, something SJCAM's competitors don't currently offer. Both can also venture 10m underwater without any additional housing, and each is furnished with a 2.33-inch touchscreen on the rear.

Image 1 of 2 SJ9 Strike. Image credit: SJCAM Image 2 of 2 SJ9 Max. Image credit: SJCAM

A Supersmooth Gyro Stabilization system on both models steadies footage, with the more senior SJ9 Strike boasting a six-axis gyroscope and the SJ9 Max a three-axis one.

The pair also follow the GoPro HERO7 Black in offering livestreaming to either Facebook or YouTube, when paired with the SJCAM app.

Both models can be pre-ordered now directly from SJCAM, with the SJ9 Strike retailing at approximately $239 / £209 and the SJ9 Max at a very attractive $159 / £159. Pricing for Australia is still to be announced.