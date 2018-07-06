Should I buy the Samsung UE49MU7070T Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV?

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The bottom line: If you’re looking to buy a TV that's stylish as well as smart, this sleek Samsung set may tick the boxes for you. Exuding style from every angle, this is a television that's sure to stand out.

It isn’t a case of style over substance, either. The UE49MU7070T sits almost at the top of Samsung’s Picture Quality Index Scale, scoring a 2300 out of a maximum 2700. So you can expect a crystal-clear 4K quality picture and 8-bit panel capable of replicating 17 million colours.

The only real downside is there’s no Freeview Play or equivalent – so although you can access the catch-up apps, you can’t scroll back in the guide to watch an episode you’ve missed.

Pros: Sleek and modern design, HDR 1000 technology

Cons: No decent catch-up service

Samsung UE49MU7070T Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV: everything you need to know

With its HDR 1000 and Dynamic Crystal Colour technology, this Samsung 49-inch TV promises to offer you as close to lifelike imagery as you can get. You’ll find even the blackest colours amplified with Samsung's Precision Black detailing, while the Peak Illuminator tech distinguishes lighter scenes for natural-looking brightness. You’ll find that even standard quality are optimised by the UHD Remastering Engine, so no matter what you watch you can expect the best possible picture quality. Once piece of Samsung tech that's missing, however, is its Supreme Motion technology, which means you may want to consider a different set if you’re looking to purchase a TV for fast-paced gaming.

Smart features

As with all smart TVs the Samsung UE49MU7070T comes with BBC iPlayer and all the other main channel catch-up apps. And with both Freeview and Freesat HD on-board there are plenty of channels to choose from, although as mentioned you can't skip back to a missed episode as you can with Freeview Play. You also get various social media apps and a web browser, although you may find that having to access these via the TV's remote is more trouble that it's worth; you can, however, cast the screen of your iOS and Android devices to the set if you want to show something off on the big screen.

Other design features

With four HDMI slots and two USB ports, you won’t have any problem plugging in all your devices. A nifty design flourish is that you can run all the cabling through the TV stand to keep everything tidy and out of view. There's remote control, of course, but you can also download an app that enables you to control the TV from your phone.

