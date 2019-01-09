Samsung Galaxy Sport renders may give a first look at Samsung’s next smartwatch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch didn’t come out long ago and it’s still sitting at the top of our best smartwatch list, but Samsung could already have a new model on the way and leaked renders give us our first look at the possible design.

Shared by @OnLeaks (a fairly reliable leaker), the renders are apparently based on “factory data” and show a watch codenamed Pulse but rumored to be launching as the Samsung Galaxy Sport. That would bring it in line with the naming of the Galaxy Watch, though it’s likely positioned as a successor to the Samsung Gear Sport.

It’s pictured here in black but will apparently also be coming in silver, green and pink gold options. You can see that there’s a round display and a smooth bezel.

That last point is notable as its predecessor and other Samsung smartwatches have had toothed bezels, making them easy to rotate, which is a key way of navigating Samsung’s wearables. The design of the bezel here suggests that it might not be rotatable, but we can’t be sure of that just yet.

Image 1 of 4 This could be our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Sport. Credit: OnLeaks Image 2 of 4 Credit: OnLeaks Image 3 of 4 Credit: OnLeaks Image 4 of 4 Credit: OnLeaks

Could be coming soon

Other details include a strap that looks to be made of silicone or similar, rather than metal or leather, which makes sense for a fitness-focused watch. There are also two circular buttons on the right edge. The Gear Sport had two buttons in a similar position, but they were more rectangular.

As ever, we’d take these images with a pinch of salt, especially as we have no other leaks to compare them to, but they come from a source with a good track record.

What we don’t know is when the Galaxy Sport, or whatever it’s actually called, will launch. But given that we’re seeing images now there’s a chance that it will land alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10, as that’s thought to be coming soon, possibly at MWC 2019 in late February.

Via PhoneArena