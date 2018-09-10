Samsung Galaxy S10 could have a cutting-edge in-screen scanner

It has been heavily rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a new report suggests it could be the most advanced one we've yet seen in a phone.

ETNews reports that according to Taiwan Economic Daily, Samsung will put a third-generation Qualcomm ultrasonic scanner in the Galaxy S10.

We’ve already heard rumors that Samsung would use a Qualcomm ultrasonic scanner; ultrasonic scanning is better than optical (which some in-screen scanners use), as it can map a 3D image of your finger rather than 2D. But the new information here is that it could be a third-generation scanner.

It would be the first time the third generation of Qualcomm’s scanner has been used, and while the exact upgrades in this version are currently unknown it's likely to be a big improvement on past in-screen scanners.

Better than ever

For example, the second generation of the scanner can work through glass up to 800 microns thick, up from 300 microns on the original, so the next model will likely work through even thicker glass, which could mean Samsung won’t have to compromise on the quality or durability of the Galaxy S10’s display to incorporate it.

We may see other upgrades too, but even if we don’t, previous versions of Qualcomm’s scanner are already capable of plenty, including the ability to function when wet as well as being able to detect blood flow and heartbeats, which could enable Samsung to include health-tracking features in the new phone.

Of course, this is still just a rumor for now, but if Samsung does pack not just an in-screen scanner but a top-tier one into the Galaxy S10 then it could be the phone to really make in-screen scanners take off, as well as being a big selling point for the handset.

Via Phone Arena