Samsung Galaxy Note 9 front panel reportedly revealed in leaked image

With the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 just around the corner (it's said that the device will launch early on August 9), the leaks surrounding the business-minded handset have started to intensify.

So far, we've seen various renders of the device, but now we have our first piece of tangible evidence pointing to the Note 9's supposed design – noted leaker IceUniverse (who just dropped an alleged image of a Galaxy S10 prototype) posted a picture of what appears to be the Note 9's front screen panel.

If the image below is to be believed, it looks like the Galaxy Note 9 is going to look nearly identical to last year's Galaxy Note 8, save for some slightly slimmer top and bottom bezels.

Screen Panel of Galaxy Note9 pic.twitter.com/OPcMOhGVSNJune 19, 2018

The leaked photo goes a long way to backing up the aforementioned leaked renders, which also presented a device with faintly reduced bezels that looked like a minor refinement on last year's model.

Thankfully, it looks like that won't be the only change coming to the Note 9 – the flagship is expected to sport a massive 4,000mAh battery, a Galaxy S9 Plus-style dual camera and fingerprint scanner layout, alongside some truly powerful specs.

With the device presumed to be launching in less than two months, we'll surely have plenty more to find out about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.