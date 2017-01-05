Prepare for the apocalypse with this Bluetooth radiation tracker

You may not be able to get hold of a feature-complete Fallout 4 Pip-boy, but CES 2017 has the next best thing. Introducing Dosime, a Bluetooth connected radiation tracker, rushing to the top of the pile when it comes to the grimmest smartphone accessories we've ever seen.

Wearable and app connected, it's capable of detecting and reporting on real-time radiation exposure in its vicinity, which supposedly will "ensure peace of mind" in its wearer. Personally, I think I'd rather not know, thanks.

Still, if you're obsessed with your own irradiated mortality, the Dosime will monitor every four seconds for X-rays and gamma rays, either clipped to your clothes or sitting in a cradle at home.

Come, Armageddon! Come!

That's not to say the Dosime is completely without purpose. It's estimated that some 184 million US citizens live within 50 miles of a nuclear power plant, amounting to around 60 percent of the population - even if the vast majority are not being dangerously exposed.

Should things get a little more dangerous, however, the Dosime will send an alert to your phone warning you of unsafe radiation levels. So you'll have ample time to consider whether it'll be radiation poisoning or the first wave of super mutants to take you out.

Set for release early this year, the Dosime will cost $249 (around £200 / AU$340).