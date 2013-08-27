Sony announces new E-mount lenses

Sony has introduced two new lenses for its expanding range of E-mount optics. Both of the new models are premium quality telephoto optics.

First up, a Zeiss Vario-Tessar T* E 16-70mm lens is intended as a 'standard' zoom, which is ideal as a walkaround lens. The lens offers a 4x zoom, which is equivalent to 24-105mm in 35mm terms when attached to an E-mount camera.

Advanced Aspherical (AA) lens technology combines one AA lens element and three normal aspherical elements in a bid to reduce lens size and weight. Unique Zeiss coatings on optical surfaces are designed to reduce ghosting and flare.

With a maximum aperture of f/4 throughout the zoom range, the circular aperture is designed to produce attractive bokeh effects.

Longer zoom

The second lens is the first G Series lens to be created for E-mount cameras. G is Sony's indicator of higher quality, which it uses on several of its A-mount optics.

The 18-105mm f/4 G lens offers a 5.8x zoom range, which is equivalent to 27-157.5mm in 35mm terms, making it a good choice for travelling with.

Two ED glass elements are combined with three aspherical elements for high resolution and contrast throughout the zoom range. Sony says that chromatic aberration and distortion are also kept to a minimum.

A zoom lever is placed on the barrel of the lens itself for power zooming, which is particularly useful when shooting videos. Independent focus and zoom rings enable you to make manual adjustments.

Sony has also announced that the 50mm f/1.8 E-mount lens will be available in a black finish, too. All three of the new lenses will be available from October, with pricing yet to be determined.