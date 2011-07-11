New Polaroid portable instant printer revealed

Polaroid has announced its new GL10 Instant Mobile Printer.

The GL10 quickly prints out images from mobile phones and digital cameras, which can be transferred in one click via Bluetooth or USB.

Once the images are received, the printer can churn out 3x4 inch photos. A free Polaroid Android app allows you to print out the images with a classic Polaroid border or your own customised border in less than 45 seconds.

Apps for the GL10 will be available on other mobile platforms later in the year.

Zero ink technology

Polaroid printers use next generation ZINK Zero Ink thermal technology to produce images, meaning the printers never run out of ink. ZINK paper contains cyan, yellow and magenta dye crystals embedded inside that appear as regular white photo paper, but transform when heated. The paper is also water-resistant, smudge proof and tear-proof and once it has been inserted in the printer, it's ready to go and when it's fully charged, the portable printer can produce up to 35 prints at a time.

Polaroid already manufactures printing products including the Polaroid Pogo printer, which prints 2x3 inch stickers, and the Polaroid Pogo Instant Digital Camera which combines a digital camera and printer. Both also use ZINK technology.

Capable of connecting wirelessly to a wide range of smartphones including Blackberry, Android and Windows compatible phones - the Polaroid GL10 Instant Mobile Printer will be available later this month with an RRP of £119.99.

Visit the Polaroid website for more information.