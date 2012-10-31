Optus switches on 4G in the Gold Coast and Brisbane

Optus 4G is now available on the Gold Coast

The Australian 4G rollout of Optus' 1800MHz LTE network has expanded into the Sunshine state today, with the company switching on 4G services at select locations in Surfer's Paradise.

Optus switched on LTE at four sites in the Gold Coast, with five sites in Brisbane set to be activated next week.

These initial locations will be expanded in December and January as the telco continues its nationwide 4G rollout.

According to Optus, the 4G activation in Queensland puts the company six months ahead of its LTE rollout schedule.

Improvements to 3G

In addition to the initial 4G activation, Optus' Managing Director of Networks Günther Ottendorfer claimed that the company was also focussed on delivering superior 3G performance across its network.

"For customers using our 3G services, they will be pleased to know that Optus will continue to deliver stronger 3G performance, with further upgrades and new sites planned across south-east Queensland over the next 12 months," he said in a statement.

With the Gold Coast set to receive an influx of holidaymakers over the Summer holidays, it makes sense for the company to push its LTE network early, especially given the success of both the Galaxy S3 4G and iPhone 5 LTE handsets.