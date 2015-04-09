Wait for it... iPhone slooooow-mo videos come to Twitter

Twitter is soon to become the place to share those videos of your pets trying to catch food or those high-frame rate shots of your friends falling over flat on their face.

The social network now allows those with slow-motion videos taken on an iPhone to be embedded directly into your feed.

It's about time there was an easy way to share these slow-mo bits of comedy gold as many social networks and websites still refuse to support the feature, despite it being introduced on the iPhone 6 back in 2014.

Head on over to Twitter now and you'll be able to directly share your slooooooow-mooooo vids to the site with no need for an update.

Whether you have an iPhone or not, prepare for your feed to be taken over by high-speed footage of dogs faces wobbling for at least the next couple of days. Enjoy!