Swiftkey Note brings smarter typing to iPhones and iPads today

The immensely popular Android Swiftkey keyboard makes its way to iOS today, letting anyone with an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch get in on the smarter prediction technology.

However, you won't be able to replace your standard iOS keyboard entirely. Instead Swiftkey is arriving as a free note-taking app, Swiftkey Note.

Like the Android version of the keyboard, Swiftkey Note suggests words as you type, gradually learning your typing style over time and generally making note-taking a lot faster.

Note also integrates tightly with Evernote so it can hone its personalisation even further by scouring your Evernote archive, as well as letting you sync notes between the two apps.

You can also share your notes via Apple's AirDrop, or its Messages or Mail apps. The app also requires iOS 6 or later, in case there are any stragglers out there.

The swift and the furious

Apple doesn't allow for third parties to replace the standard iOS keyboard, which is why Swiftkey isn't arriving in its full-blow form.

Still, there's a good chance you'll soon be choosing this over Apple's own Notes app if the standard keyboard gets your goat.

News of the app was leaked several days ago and it turns out that @evleaks was on the money again.

You can download the Swiftkey Note app from the App Store right now, completely free.