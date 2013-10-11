Trending

Screw secrecy: HTC drops biggest One Max hint yet

One and One Mini may be about to get another brother

HTC One Max set to complete firm's three amigos
One, two, three

HTC is certainly planning something as it takes us on a journey through great trios in history and playfully adding that a new trio is "about to be completed" - to which we say, HTC One Max!

We saw the HTC One launched earlier this year, and this was followed a couple of months later by the HTC One Mini giving the Taiwanese firm a tasty looking double act, but its now teasing us with a third.

While the lengthy infographic drawn up by HTC doesn't specially mention the One Max, or even that it's subtly referencing a phone, going by the numerous leaks surrounding the handset it's pretty easy to piece this puzzle together.

Three's a crowd

Hopefully we'll find out next week if the One Max exists, as rumours point towards a launch event on either October 15 or October 17.

The One Max will apparently rock up with a huge 5.9-inch full HD, quad-core processor, Ultrapixel camera and similar stylings to the HTC One. There might even be a fingerprint scanner on the back - will it have Apple quaking in its stylishly overpriced boots?

This isn't the first time HTC has pulled a stunt like this - it released an infographic ahead of the launch of the One Mini of "little things that made a big impact," so all eyes are firmly on next week.

