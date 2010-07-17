RIM: Apple should mind its own business

RIM's co-CEOs have reacted angrily to Apple using the BlackBerry Bold 9700 as an example that all mobile phones have issues with signal, not just the iPhone 4.

Steve Jobs took to the stage yesterday to address the 'Antennagate' issues surrounding the iPhone 4, and in doing so took a swipe at the reception performance of its peers.

This included showing the BlackBerry Bold 9700 in the same grip as the iPhone 4, and proving that it too loses signal.

Our users don't need a case

But Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, co-CEOs of RIM, have responded to the claims quickly:

"Apple's attempt to draw RIM into Apple's self-made debacle is unacceptable. Apple's claims about RIM products appear to be deliberate attempts to distort the public's understanding of an antenna design issue and to deflect attention from Apple's difficult situation.

"RIM is a global leader in antenna design and has been successfully designing industry-leading wireless data products with efficient and effective radio performance for over 20 years.

"During that time, RIM has avoided designs like the one Apple used in the iPhone 4 and instead has used innovative designs which reduce the risk for dropped calls, especially in areas of lower coverage.

"One thing is for certain, RIM's customers don't need to use a case for their BlackBerry smartphone to maintain proper connectivity.

"Apple clearly made certain design decisions and it should take responsibility for these decisions rather than trying to draw RIM and others into a situation that relates specifically to Apple."