iPhone still on schedule, AT&T confirms

Despite rumours, the Apple iPhone is still on schedule for the end of June

The Apple iPhone is still on schedule for release towards the end of June, the chief operating officer of AT&T - Apple's exclusive operator partner in the US - confirmed yesterday .

Scotching rumours that this year's most highly-anticipated handset could be delayed , AT&T's Randall Stephenson said the company's testing had been good and expectations were good. He reiterated the message: "The iPhone is on target to launch in June."

Mr Stephenson also indicated that more than a million people had already said they were interested in buying an iPhone, although he was unable to confirm whether that many devices would be available for the US launch.