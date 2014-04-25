Motorola looks poised to +1 the next Moto X's specs

It's been just a few weeks since the Moto X+1 branding first showed up, and already we're seeing what could be a benchmark of the unannounced phone.

The Moto X+1 could come with a 5.2-inch 1080p HD screen, a Snapdragon 800 processor, 1.7GB of memory (likely actually 2GB), 24GB of internal storage, and Android 4.4.3 KitKat, according to stats that appeared on GFXBench.

That's not to mention a 12-megapixel back camera with auto-focus, HDR, touch focus, and face detection, as well as a 2-megapixel front camera with HD video capabilities.

These specs are for something called the Moto X XT912A, a model number that points in two possible directions.

Model confusion

The most obvious is for the new Moto X, since the original Moto X actually had the exact same model number.

On the other hand, Motorola's Droid Razr used XT912, an almost identical model number to this device. But it's been a while since we heard any murmurs on the Razr front as Moto X+1 rumors are just now heating up.

If this is the new Moto X we're looking at here, it's a step up from the original, which had a 4.7-inch display, a 10-megapixel camera, and other slightly lesser specs.

It's unclear what the next Motorola phone will ultimately be called or when it might arrive, but given the evidence that's piling up it's probably safe to say it's coming soon.

And now that Lenovo's in charge, it will be interesting to see where the brand heads.

Via CNET