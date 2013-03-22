HTC vaguely confirms the One's impending availability

It never hurts to elaborate on an important message, if only to make sure people don't forget what you said in the first place.

HTC did just that today, releasing a statement about its new flagship phone, the One, and it's-really-happening-don't-start-thinking-it-won't availability.

"HTC has seen unprecedented demand for and interest in the new HTC One, and the care taken to design and build it is evidenced in early reviews.

"The new HTC One will roll out in the U.K., Germany and Taiwan next week and across Europe, North America and most of Asia-Pacific before the end of April. We appreciate our customers' patience, and believe that once they have the phone in their hands they will agree that it has been worth the wait."

Release woes

The statement comes 10 days after news broke the One wouldn't release on March 15 in the U.K. as previously announced, prompting wonderment as to what was holding up the hotly in-demand phone and when customers outside of Germany - where it's already shipping - would get their hands on the handset.

HTC is still staying quiet on official reasoning for the slight delay, though reports have pointed to the ol' "parts are in short supply" excuse that can, from time to time, impede a device's release.

The parts in question looked to be related to the One's UltraPixel-packing camera, though again, this is unconfirmed by HTC.

HTC vowed to get the One out to pre-orderers by the end of March, and start a roll out to more markets "as we approach April," so today's statement provides a little more concreteness to those claims.

U.K. retailer Clove said in an announcement earlier this month that the U.K. launch would kick off March 29, but HTC hasn't provided firm dates.

Pending any more delays, folks waiting for their One and only shouldn't have to be patient much longer.