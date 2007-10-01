Adobe releases Flash Lite 3 for mobiles

Adobe's popular Flash Player is now available in a mobile version

Adobe has released a new version of its Flash media player for mobile phones.

Adobe Flash Lite 3 lets you watch live video on your mobile phone in a level of quality close to what you'd expect from a computer. You're also able to browse and interact with websites that use Flash with a mobile web browser.

Nokia and NTT DoCoMo

Mobile phone makers Nokia and NTT DoCoMo said they would use Adobe Flash Lite 3 in their new mobile phone models from now on.

Adobe said that some 300 million Adobe Flash-equipped mobile handsets have already been shipped. By 2010, it estimates that more than a billion Flash-enabled handsets will be available.

"With Adobe Flash Lite 3 and its support for video, we've passed a major milestone in bringing a desktop experience to mobile and transforming the wireless industry," said Al Ramadan, senior vice president for mobile and devices at Adobe.

"Today, mobile users experience amazing Flash-based user interfaces and applications. With Adobe Flash Lite 3, tomorrow's devices will offer even richer, more engaging experiences."