High VoLTE-age as Optus launches 4G calling

It may be a little late to the party, but Optus today has switched on support for Voice over LTE – or VoLTE – on its 4G network in Australian capital cities.

While both Telstra and Vodafone have offered VoLTE since last year, Optus has been testing and tweaking the service on its 4G network to ensure the best possible performance.

The launch will allow Optus customers to make HD voice calls to other Optus customers using supported phones.

It will also deliver faster call collection and the ability to multitask on their phone while maintaining a 4G connection.

For the launch, Optus says that only the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge will support VoLTE calls, though it promises more device support in the near future.